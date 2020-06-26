Kruger, Cape Town among the 50 most popular places to visit after lockdown

Popular tourist attractions Kruger National Park and Cape Town have been included in a list of the 50 most popular destinations people want to visit post-lockdown.

The list was compiled by Big 7 Travel and is based on searches on their site, surveys sent to its audience on social media as well as trending holiday locations on Google Search in the past 30 days.

Kruger was ranked 20th on the list while the Mother City came in at number 36. No other African destination made it on to Big 7's top 50 list.

Santorini in Greece, Positano in Italy and South Island in New Zealand were named the top three most popular destinations people want to visit after the lockdown.