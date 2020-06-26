Travel

Kruger, Cape Town among the 50 most popular places to visit after lockdown

26 June 2020 - 14:41 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Kruger National Park has been featured in a list of the 50 most popular destinations people want to visit post-lockdown.
The Kruger National Park has been featured in a list of the 50 most popular destinations people want to visit post-lockdown.
Image: 123RF/pierivb

Popular tourist attractions Kruger National Park and Cape Town have been included in a list of the 50 most popular destinations people want to visit post-lockdown.

The list was compiled by Big 7 Travel and is based on searches on their site, surveys sent to its audience on social media as well as trending holiday locations on Google Search in the past 30 days.

Kruger was ranked 20th on the list while the Mother City came in at number 36. No other African destination made it on to Big 7's top 50 list.

Santorini in Greece, Positano in Italy and South Island in New Zealand were named the top three most popular destinations people want to visit after the lockdown.

Want to know where you can and can't travel? Use this new interactive map

The International Air Transport Association has launched a map that provides detailed information on the latest Covid-related travel policies of ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Speaking of the list, Big 7 said, "While there are a few major cities on the list, the majority of people are favouring quieter areas with plenty of space for social distancing, with countries that quickly contained the virus proving popular.

"Italy is the one standout exception here – despite its devastating struggle with Covid-19, the country remains one of the most popular places to travel to after lockdown from tourists of all nationalities."

The 10 places people most want to visit post-lockdown, according to Big 7 Travel:

  1. Santorini, Greece
  2. South Island, New Zealand
  3. Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy
  4. The Algarve, Portugal
  5. Palawan, Philippines 
  6. Koh Tao, Thailand
  7. Yellowstone National Park, USA 
  8. Kerry, Ireland
  9. Hawaii, USA
  10. Iceland 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tourists can travel to Dubai from early July but T&Cs apply

Dubai has announced it will allow tourists back in the Gulf city state from July 7 after a closure of more than three months to contain the ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

'Tears of joy' as Eiffel Tower reopens after 104-day Covid-19 lockdown

The joyous reopening was dampened by a new warning from WHO that the virus is not yet done with Europe
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Maldives set to welcome back tourists from mid-July

The Maldives will reopen its tourist resorts from mid-July after a months-long virus-enforced shutdown, the country's president has announced.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Zimparks wants Victoria Falls reopened to domestic tourists

Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls was opened to a limited number of visitors on Monday as the country prepares to market its prime tourist destination again.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Rare sighting: warthogs steal and eat cheetah's meal in Kruger Travel
  2. IN PICS | Meet the Miss SA 2020 top 15 finalists Lifestyle
  3. SA's MaXhosa trends after NBA star Dwyane Wade rocks jersey during anti-racism ... Lifestyle
  4. Local celebs on how to snag the coolest pair of sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Trailblazing Discovery Foundation fellow fights fatty liver disease Health & Sex

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report