'Tears of joy' as Eiffel Tower reopens after 104-day Covid-19 lockdown

France reopened the Eiffel Tower to tourists on Thursday after three months of closure because of Covid-19, ramping up attempts to return to normality even as the WHO warned the disease was resurgent in Europe and continued its rampage through the Americas.

Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months last week, according to the World Health Organisation's regional office, which warned that health systems in some countries would once again be pushed to the brink.

But the number of new cases in Europe is dwarfed by the Americas, where Brazil and the United States recorded almost 80,000 infections between them on Wednesday.

While some US states have moved to reimpose lockdowns, Brazilian expert Domingos Alves warned that his country was sending people "to the slaughterhouse" by reopening its economy too soon.