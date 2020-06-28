Accidental Tourist

Hiking in lockdown level 3 is a hectic blend of smiling, waving and stranger danger

Mila de Villiers discovers that social distancing is awkward at best when the trails are teaming with lockdown-fatigued Gautengers

“Because it's there,” George Mallory quipped in 1923 when asked why he wanted to climb Everest (he'd already had two failed attempts).



Unlike our friends in the Western Cape, Gautengers unfortunately can't relate to Mallory's infamous maxim — owing to the province's considerable lack of massifs, made even more apparent during Covid-19's lockdown rules...