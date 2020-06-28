New to hiking? Here are some things you need to know from a pro

The stringent lockdown rules have many people venturing into hiking for the first time as a way to get outdoors. If you're one of them, heed this advice from a seasoned hiker

Nadia van Straaten turned her childhood love of hiking into a business and now co-owns Fagala Voet (https://www.fagalavoet.co.za/), a marketing and booking agent for hiking trails across SA, which also does trail development, GPS mapping and the re-marking of existing trails.



We asked her to share some tips and recommend the best trails for newbies:..