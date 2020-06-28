Travel

New to hiking? Here are some things you need to know from a pro

The stringent lockdown rules have many people venturing into hiking for the first time as a way to get outdoors. If you're one of them, heed this advice from a seasoned hiker

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer

Nadia van Straaten turned her childhood love of hiking into a business and now co-owns Fagala Voet (https://www.fagalavoet.co.za/), a marketing and booking agent for hiking trails across SA, which also does trail development, GPS mapping and the re-marking of existing trails.

We asked her to share some tips and recommend the best trails for newbies:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to watch ‘Uyajola 9/9’ and ‘Umndeni’ on your phone Lifestyle
  2. Eight things you MUST do to stay safe as you head back to the beauty salon The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. SA's MaXhosa trends after NBA star Dwyane Wade rocks jersey during anti-racism ... Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Meet the Miss SA 2020 top 15 finalists Lifestyle
  5. Trailblazing Discovery Foundation fellow fights fatty liver disease Health & Sex

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report