Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3

Travel ban got you down? The great lockdown loophole is that you are allowed to hike. Here are some easy-to-reach, great-outdoors options for cooped-up Joburgers

1. MODDERFONTEIN NATURE RESERVE



This 275ha reserve on the outskirts of Edenvale offers hikers a 8.3km hiking trail or shorter walks around the reserve. Cyclists can enjoy a 10km, 18km, 32km or 42km mountain-biking route. It's open daily from 6am to 6pm, but picnic areas remain closed. No bookings required. ..