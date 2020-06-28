Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3
Travel ban got you down? The great lockdown loophole is that you are allowed to hike. Here are some easy-to-reach, great-outdoors options for cooped-up Joburgers
28 June 2020 - 00:00
1. MODDERFONTEIN NATURE RESERVE
This 275ha reserve on the outskirts of Edenvale offers hikers a 8.3km hiking trail or shorter walks around the reserve. Cyclists can enjoy a 10km, 18km, 32km or 42km mountain-biking route. It's open daily from 6am to 6pm, but picnic areas remain closed. No bookings required. ..
