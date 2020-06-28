Competition

WIN R500 | This opera house just reopened to an audience of plants — but where in the world is it?

Barcelona's opera house celebrated its post-corona opening with a celebration of life — name it and you could win a cash prize

Having stood silent since mid-March due to you-know-what, Barcelona's opera house reopened on Monday with a string quartet playing Puccini to a full house — 2,292 living, breathing audience members, not a single one of whom was wearing a mask or worried in the slightest about social distancing. They were, after all, plants.



The Concierto para el Bioceno (Concert for New Life) took place the day after Spain lifted its three-month state of emergency. Its borders have now opened to Schengen countries and its museums, concert halls, cinemas, cafés and restaurants may reopen, but with limited capacity...