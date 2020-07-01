Covid-19: EU reopens borders to 'safe countries' as WHO warns 'the worst is yet to come'

In Brussels, the EU finalised the list of countries whose health situation was deemed safe enough to allow residents to enter the bloc starting on Wednesday.

Notably excluded were Russia and Brazil, as well as the United States, whose daily death toll passed 1,000 Tuesday for the first time since June 10.

The countries that made it onto the EU's list are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Japan, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Travellers from China, where the virus first emerged late last year, will be allowed on the condition that Beijing reciprocates and opens the door to EU residents.

The border relaxation, to be reviewed in two weeks and left to member states to implement, is a bid to help rescue the continent's battered tourism sector, which has been choked by a ban on non-essential travel in place since mid-March.

But with some 10.4 million known infections worldwide, the pandemic is "not even close to being over," the World Health Organisation has warned.

'VERY DISTURBING'

In Washington, Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, warned Congress that "clearly we are not in total control right now."

"I would not be surprised if it goes up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."

Alarming spikes in Texas and Florida are driving the national total of new cases to over 40,000 per day, and they need to be tamped down quickly to avoid dangerous surges elsewhere in the country, Fauci stressed.