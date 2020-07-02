'The energy is really special': Gaza pyramids reopen after three-month closure

Egypt reopened its famed Giza pyramids to the public on Wednesday after a three-month closure, seeking to restart a vital tourism industry battered by the novel coronavirus.

Dozens of excited tourists snapped selfies as they wandered around Egypt's most iconic ancient site. The pyramids were the country's first tourist attraction to reopen, along with the Egyptian Museum next to Cairo's Tahrir Square, ground zero of the 2011 revolution.

Authorities are hoping holidaymakers will brave flying and head to Egypt after international flights resumed on Tuesday under loosening travel restrictions.

"We came to the Pyramids today because they opened up after they were closed for a long time," Ashiana Love, an Australian tourist at the site, told AFP.