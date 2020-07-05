6 ways airlines will ensure safe travel post-lockdown — soz, there's no booze
With no standard Covid rules for international airlines, they’re setting their own. Hugh Morris looks at the trends
05 July 2020 - 00:00
1. PLANES YOU CAN EAT OFF
No airline has announced a resumption of flights without promising some form of "enhanced cleaning protocols". Some carriers have said they will introduce "fogging", where cabins are all but fumigated in between services. Though this means that aircraft will be spick and span for each flight, one knock-on effect will be an end to quick turnarounds...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.