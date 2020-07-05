Accidental Tourist
'Bugs Bunny' means carrot in Buenos Aires
Toni Jaye Singer discovers a fun way to bridge the language barrier while eating her way around Argentina's capital city
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Before the whole world was grounded for our own good, Buenos Aires was a popular choice for South Africans in search of a pocket-friendly destination. Seventeen years ago, when the rand was stronger, travelling to Argentina's capital was a downright bargain.
That's the main reason I picked it as the locale for my 21st birthday celebration with my parents and boyfriend. The others were the city's dramatic history (hello Evita), the shopping (hello leather jackets) and the architecture. I've got a thing for photographing stately old buildings. I'd also seen snaps of a quirky neighbourhood called La Boca, which looked like a page from a child's colouring book come to life...
