Business becomes pleasure at this luxurious nirvana in the Cederberg
Bobby Jordan has a legit reason to pack up his family and head off to a chalet at Cederberg Park — where he steals a moment of leisure, too
05 July 2020 - 00:00
There is a cleft in a rock that hugs the Kromrivier where people once listened to music flowing beneath their feet. A crossing point, visible from afar, was once known for a fluttering oak tree that now lies burnt and bowed across the water. The path that led there is gone, too, shrugged off like a thread of yesterday by a valley with its green jacket zipped into the sky.
We call it the snuggle groove, this cleft just wide enough to admit one smallish body — two at a push. If you pile kids on top of adults, you can get four in there, for a short while. Two minutes in the snuggle groove and you are at peace with the world, factory settings restored, batteries recharged and ready to rumble...
