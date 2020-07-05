Travel company boss confident South Africans will rush back to Mauritius
Terry Munro, the MD of Beachcomber Tours, tells us about his favourite holidays and the company’s post-Covid plans
05 July 2020 - 00:00
How often do you travel?
Approximately eight times a year overseas as well as many domestic trips...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.