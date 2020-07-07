Travel

Bali to welcome international tourists from September

The island will re-open beaches, temples and other tourism spots for domestic visitors by the end of July

07 July 2020 - 09:20 By AFP Relaxnews
Bali will reopen beaches, temples and other tourism spots.
Image: ErmakovaElena /iStock via AFP Relaxnews

Bali says foreign tourists will be allowed to return by September as the Indonesian holiday island scrambles to repair its crippled vacation sector — even as coronavirus cases mount.

The island will re-open beaches, temples and other tourism spots for domestic visitors by the end of July, the governor said Sunday, and welcome foreign holidaymakers from September 11.

It was not immediately clear if vacationers from all countries would be allowed to visit, or if restrictions would be put in place on their arrival.

"We must continue to make the best efforts to handle Covid-19, while at the same time we must begin to carry out activities for the sake of community life," said Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

Maldives set to welcome back tourists from mid-July

The Maldives will reopen its tourist resorts from mid-July after a months-long virus-enforced shutdown, the country's president has announced.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The volume of flights to and from Bali plummeted during the global pandemic, leaving hotels empty and restaurants struggling to survive.

The island was relatively unaffected in the early days of the epidemic, but cases have jumped in recent weeks.

As of Monday, Bali reported 1,900 confirmed infections, with 23 deaths. Indonesia, the world's fourth most-populous nation, has posted 65,000 cases and 3,241 deaths.

The real toll is widely believed to be much higher, however, with experts attributing the low figures to limited testing.

Tourists can travel to Dubai from early July but T&Cs apply

Dubai has announced it will allow tourists back in the Gulf city state from July 7 after a closure of more than three months to contain the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Covid-19: EU reopens borders to 'safe countries' as WHO warns 'the worst is yet to come'

Notably excluded from the list were Russia and Brazil, as well as the United States.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Kruger, Cape Town among the 50 most popular places to visit after lockdown

Popular tourist attractions Kruger National Park and Cape Town have been included in a list of the 50 most popular destinations people want to visit ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

