Catch the Great Migration from your couch with the Serengeti Show Live

When lockdown happened, a hospitality team with no guests decided to stay on in Tanzania's famous national park and bring this phenomenal event to the world via YouTube

Imagine hundreds of thousands of wildebeest thundering through Tanzania's Serengeti as they prepare to brave the roaring waters of the Mara River. Facing the dangers of disease, starvation and fatigue as they move north, many will perish at the claws of land predators or be crushed in the jaws of crocodiles.



As they migrate in search of food and water, they head for the green plains of Kenya. In the process, about 250,000 wildebeest die, but those that make it will once again turn back towards Tanzania at the end of the year for the cycle to start again...