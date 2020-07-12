Even the toilet seats are 24k in the world's first gold-plated hotel

Despite the limits on global travel, the new Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, says it has the golden touch and will make money 'next year'

The self-proclaimed "world's first gold-plated hotel" has opened for business - and its Vietnamese owners insist they have the Midas touch despite the shutdown of global travel during the coronavirus pandemic.



The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake (https://dolcehanoigoldenlake.com/en) cost $200m (R3.4bn) to build, with 24-carat plating on several features including the lobby, the 200 square metre rooftop infinity pool, the cutlery, cups, shower heads and toilet seats...