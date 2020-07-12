Japanese city bans strolling and cellphone scrolling

Yamato City in Tokyo says pedestrians using their smartphones while walking are the opposite of smart - and new rules aim to stop them

A Tokyo suburb this week imposed a ban on pedestrians using their cellphones while walking - based on studies that show people are far more accident-prone when scrolling while strolling.



The prohibition in Yamato City - home to 240,000 people - applies to all foot journeys around the neighbourhood's streets, squares and parks...