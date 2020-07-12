Japanese city bans strolling and cellphone scrolling
Yamato City in Tokyo says pedestrians using their smartphones while walking are the opposite of smart - and new rules aim to stop them
12 July 2020 - 00:00
A Tokyo suburb this week imposed a ban on pedestrians using their cellphones while walking - based on studies that show people are far more accident-prone when scrolling while strolling.
The prohibition in Yamato City - home to 240,000 people - applies to all foot journeys around the neighbourhood's streets, squares and parks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.