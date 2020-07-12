Accidental Tourist

Jozi to Cape Town in lockdown level 3: it's a road trip, but not as we know it

Cops are abundant, food is scarce, and even the famous Ronnies Sex Shop has fallen on hard times, writes Stephen Haw

The N2 from Joburg to Cape Town is not exactly "the road less travelled" but driving it in lockdown can make all the difference.



When the mists lifted, just the other side of Sasolburg, it became clear that not only were there very few cars on the road, which was to be expected, but also that what cars there were appeared to be "social distancing", as if the lessons of lockdown had inadvertently spilled out onto the road. Whenever there was any vehicular intimacy, at tollgates or in passing, people eyed each other with wary curiosity...