Travel

WATCH | Impala realises too late that it walked into a trap set by cheetahs

14 July 2020 - 15:54 By Rethabile Radebe

A female impala found itself trapped between a rock and hard place when it unknowingly walked into a trap set by three cheetahs.

A game ranger at MalaMala Game Reserve in Mpumalanga, Michael Tilley, captured the jaw-dropping sighting. In the video footage the impala is seen moving closer to where the three predators were hiding behind a termite mound and ready to pounce on their prey.

Tilley said the trio of wild cats consisted of a mother and two sub-adult cubs.

“With a strong wind blowing from the south, and the large termite mound keeping the cheetahs out of sight, a single female impala was now heading straight towards the lurking predators. We watched from the edge of our seats, amazed by what we were witnessing.” 

The impala's attempt to escape the agile predators was a dismal failure, with the trio capturing and devouring it.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger

When power meets speed and when stealth triggers sn explosion, the results are uncertain.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Rare sighting: warthogs steal and eat cheetah's meal in Kruger

Warthogs have been added to the list of animals that can strip cheetahs of their prey.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Cute lion cubs have fun on makeshift playground

Adorable lion cubs spotted at MalaMala Game Reserve got more than they bargained for when one cute kitty discovered that the fallen tree they were ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  2. Do viral three-ingredient chocolate cake recipes really work? We test some Food
  3. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  4. Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA ... Food
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | July 12 to 18 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some