Five more brilliant day hikes to do in Gauteng to ease the strain of lockdown

After weeks spent indoors, even those people who aren't typically avid hikers are dusting off their tekkies, eager to immerse themselves in the great outdoors again.

While leisure travel remains restricted under level 3 of the lockdown, we are allowed to go on walks and hikes in our own provinces. Some parks and reserves remain closed, but there are many outdoor spaces that are ready to welcome day visitors.

We previously highlighted nine of these, here are a few more:

1. HUDDLE PARK

This property in Linksfield has opened its nature trails for cyclists, walkers and runners. It's open Tuesdays to Sundays from 6.30am to 5.30pm and Mondays from 10am to 5pm. Dogs are welcome, but need to be kept on a leash.

The golf course and restaurant are also open.

Pre-bookings are not required and day passes can be purchased from the pro shop.

• Costs: R50 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Dogs enter for free, as do people with a membership card. See huddlepark.com