It's the end of the road for Segway's two-wheeled scooters

Apple founder Steve Jobs once predicted that the two-wheeled Segway scooter — familiar to most of us as a vehicle used for city tours — would be "bigger than the PC". Now the company that makes it has announced it will be ending production this month.



The self-balancing "personal transport vehicle", on which the driver stands upright and leans in a direction to steer, was launched in 2001, with the idea that crowded-city dwellers would adopt it as an alternative to cars...