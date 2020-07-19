Push your limits in the 'Lord of the Rings' forest on the Amatola Trail

Sarah Camp tackles the Eastern Cape’s grueling fairyland trail, a likely inspiration for Tolkien’s Middle Earth

A light breeze tugged playfully at my hair, blowing it into my face. For the umpteenth time, I swept it under my hat and stopped to admire the view. We'd spent the day, our last morning on the trail, climbing the grassy flanks of Hog 1. A chunky carpet of forest rolled away to the plains on our right. To our left we had our first glimpse of Hogsback tucked in among the trees. Behind us lay the bumpy blue spine of the Amatola mountains, snaking towards the horizon. Posing for pictures on the saddle, it looked like we were standing over a huge map. After six days of tough hiking we'd almost reached the end of our family adventure on the Amatola Trail and we were feeling on top form.



The Amatola has something of a reputation. At about 106km (averaging a hilly 20km each day), it truly is the granddaddy of South African hiking trails. My parents, brother and I are all avid hikers, so it was one we'd been itching to tackle. We love being able to spend quality time together on the trail, surrounded by nature and far away from the demands of cellphones and e-mails. And the Amatola delivered...