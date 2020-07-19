Travel

WIN R500 | The Oyster Box has been voted Africa's top resort hotel — but where in the world is it?

Travel + Leisure magazine recently announced the World's Best 100 Hotels, with the Oyster Box making the cut. Name the resort town where you'll find it and you could win a cash prize

19 July 2020 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine recently announced the winners of its annual World's Best awards — putting several of SA's finest properties up for a round of applause.

This is the 25th year that the publication has invited readers to weigh in on their experiences with hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. The scores are tallied and sorted into lists, most notably the World's Best 100 Hotels — which includes seven South African properties this year...

