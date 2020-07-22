'Play dead' or die: Woman trips while running from charging bison

A video showing a woman “playing dead” at a national park in the US when a bison charged towards her has gone viral.

The video, shared by ABC News on Twitter, shows how the unidentified woman's recent trip to Yellowstone National Park nearly turned bad after a close encounter with the bison.

In the video, the woman can be seen standing in a field before tripping and falling while running away from the bison.

When she realised the bison was coming her way, bystanders can be heard shouting at her to "play dead".

The woman lies motionless on the ground while the animal stands over her. After several moments, it loses interest and runs away, and the other visitors return and help the woman up.

According to the CBS-affiliated news network KBZK-TV, the incident took place at Nez Percé Creek in Wyoming.

Cloie Musumecci, one of the visitors, told the network the woman who fell knew that “playing dead in that situation” was the only way to survive.

The woman survived “without a scratch”, said Musumecci.

TimesLIVE reported a similar incident two years ago, when 59-year-old Kim Hancock was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park after she approached within metres of the animal.

Hancock survived the incident and was treated at a nearby hospital in Montana.

Watch the recent almost fatal encounter below.