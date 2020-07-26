Competition

WIN R500 | This island is bringing in knights to fight Covid-19 — but where in the world is it?

These Medieval heroes will remind visitors to the island about keeping their distance and washing their hands. Name the island and you could win a cash prize

As Sweden reopens to tourists from select countries, one of its islands in the Baltic Sea is taking a unique approach to encouraging social distancing - by having a troupe of medieval knights greet visitors as they arrive at the island's ferry terminal.



The knights, on horseback and in full medieval regalia, are from a re-enactment group known as the Torneamentum society, which puts on jousting shows for visitors as a nod to its medieval history...