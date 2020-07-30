V&A Waterfront the first 'Covid-19 safe' tourist attraction in SA

Cape Town's V&A Waterfront has become the first tourist attraction in SA to be considered Covid-19 safe.

The attraction was awarded a “global safety and hygiene stamp” by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The Waterfront joins an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1,200 companies globally to be awarded the stamp.

Stellenbosch was the first destination in SA to be awarded the prestigious safe travel stamp, which is awarded only once all the health and hygiene protocols have been implemented.