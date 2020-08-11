The late Bob Mabena on his legacy project and 'incredible' last holiday

With a career spanning 31 years, Bob Mabena was a broadcast legend who had hosted some of SA's biggest radio shows prior to his tragic death after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday.

In July, he released a 12-track music compilation, 'Jammers House Volume 1', which he said was a legacy project.

"It is repositioning the work that I've done throughout the years in the dance music field and also reminding people that, before I was a radio presenter, I was actually a club DJ," Mabena said.

Prior to his passing, we spoke to Mabena about his global travels and favourite holiday spots.

Here is the full interview:

How often were you able to travel pre-Covid-19?

For the past few years, my wife and I would travel every October for our anniversary. We'd plan for 12 months - pick a spot, make the payment and then go. We've done Thailand, Spain, Turkey and Japan. I pick one year and the next year she picks and so on.

This year I had picked Vietnam, but we had to cancel. Locally we've done some really interesting stuff as well, including Limpopo and the North West.