WATCH | Half eaten impala tries to escape hungry cheetah

WARNING: Video contains graphic scenes

14 August 2020 - 08:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A video shared by Latest Sightings proves that there is little-to-no mercy in the constant predator vs prey battle.

The video, captured at the Kruger National Park, shows a gruesome moment where a cheetah catches an impala that slipped on the road while being chased, and the animal keeps kicking trying to escape while being throttled.

Adri van den Merwe, who captured the moment, called it the most “successful kill” he's ever seen at the park.

The 26-year-old financial adviser said he was at the scene with his son.

“We’ve been coming to the park for over 32 years, and we’ve never seen a successful kill like this before,” he said.

“The cheetah started eating the (then still very much alive) impala. We could see the impala still making attempts to run, while being eaten, when the vultures started circling above and then slowly one by one made their way down to the ground, gathering together and then approached the kill as one.

“I had mixed feelings about the sighting, and actually started crying when I saw the impala kicking while the cheetah was feeding on it. Though it was sad, that’s just nature, and I had to remind myself about that for a while after the sighting,” said Van den Merwe

