My Travelling Life

Flight Centre MD shares the travel company's Covid-19 survival plans

Andrew Stark, Flight Centre Travel Group’s MD Middle East and Africa, on his global travels and the way forward for the South African tourism industry

Pre-Covid, I travelled at least 12 to 18 times a year. My last bit of travel before lockdown included Sun City (for our annual staff conference) for four nights, followed by London for four nights, then Table Bay in Cape Town for another four nights — all over a 14-day period. It was a full dose of travel before the unimaginable happened.



What I remember most about my childhood holidays is waking up very early and being carried to the car with my sister and driving down to KwaZulu-Natal or the Eastern Cape with great excitement. The holiday always felt like an eternity!..