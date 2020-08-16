Japan's Oki Islands are thousands of travel articles away from being spoilt
David Mitchell first fell in love with remote Dogojima half a lifetime ago. He recently returned the island and fell for its charms all over again
16 August 2020 - 00:00
My dog-eared 1990s Lonely Planet guide to Japan described the Oki Islands as "remote and rarely visited". Irresistible.
I boarded a ferry one rainy dawn at a working harbour in Shimane Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast. The 80km crossing was choppy and the vessel shuddered as it slapped the troughs between the rolling waves. There were no obvious tourists in the communal cabin area — shoes off — and the only foreigner was by now wondering if "remote and rarely visited" had been a coded warning...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.