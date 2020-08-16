Japan's Oki Islands are thousands of travel articles away from being spoilt

David Mitchell first fell in love with remote Dogojima half a lifetime ago. He recently returned the island and fell for its charms all over again

My dog-eared 1990s Lonely Planet guide to Japan described the Oki Islands as "remote and rarely visited". Irresistible.



I boarded a ferry one rainy dawn at a working harbour in Shimane Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast. The 80km crossing was choppy and the vessel shuddered as it slapped the troughs between the rolling waves. There were no obvious tourists in the communal cabin area — shoes off — and the only foreigner was by now wondering if "remote and rarely visited" had been a coded warning...