Travel

SANParks will not allow walk-ins under level 2 lockdown

18 August 2020 - 09:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Visitors to SANParks are urged to pre-book for overnight stays as walks-in will not be allowed. File photo.
Visitors to SANParks are urged to pre-book for overnight stays as walks-in will not be allowed. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

SA National Parks (SANParks) has urged the public to pre-book their overnight stays at its parks, saying it will not allow walk-ins.  

From Tuesday, SA moves to lockdown level 2, and the restriction on interprovincial travel has been lifted.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mtekeni said no walk-ins will be allowed to sleep over at any of the country's parks.

“The new government regulations, as well as SANParks’ protocols, are likely to result in restrictions to overnight accommodation occupancies and therefore the public is encouraged to pre-book. Walk-in bookings at parks will not be permitted,” said Mtekeni.

“While we understand the frustration that this will cause to those who are impatient to spend time in nature, it is important for all to appreciate the intent behind this decision.”

Last week, SANParks opened up some of its overnight accommodation but warned that it will not run at full capacity. No more than two people will be allowed per accommodation unit except in the case of parents with children.

“Our loyal guests can expect limited availability of accommodation in some parks at these beginning stages of our reopening, with a gradual increase in availability in the next few weeks,” said SANParks.

Guided and walking tours under lockdown level 3: what you need to know

Guided and walking tours are now fully legal. Tour operators need to follow certain procedures.
News
1 week ago

Glitches reported

SANParks said it was already experiencing an unprecedented upsurge in traffic on its online booking system after the announcement of the lifting of the interprovincial travel ban.

On Twitter, it said excited travellers rushed to make online bookings and urged customers to be patient.

SANParks is offering a 40% discount on accommodation at selected parks throughout SA if booked online before August 31.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented upsurge in traffic to our online booking system after the announcement of the lifting of the interprovincial travel ban.

“This is creating major technical challenges. Our technicians are busy attempting to resolve the problem. We urge you to be patient as we address this challenge,” said SANParks.

MORE

Guided and walking tours under lockdown level 3: what you need to know

Guided and walking tours are now fully legal. Tour operators need to follow certain procedures.
News
1 week ago

Want to stay in a national park this month? These are the ones that will open

Accommodation in the majority of national parks will be open to intraprovincial tourists from next week, South African National Parks (SANParks) ...
News
1 week ago

SANParks to cull 2,600 animals, says 'disguised trophy hunting' not allowed

SA National Parks has issued a tender for the culling more than 2,600 animals in six of its 19 national parks.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Who has more money than you, God and Jamaica put together? Jeff Bezos Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 16 to 22 2020 Lifestyle
  3. ‘I am going to kill you, bitch’: Ex-wife tells of alleged abuse by Mbongeni ... Lifestyle
  4. Beyoncé, Jada: celeb-approved ways to get revenge on your cheating spouse Lifestyle
  5. The unstoppable force that is 'Africa's No 1 DJ', Zinhle Jiyane Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2