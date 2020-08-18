SANParks will not allow walk-ins under level 2 lockdown

SA National Parks (SANParks) has urged the public to pre-book their overnight stays at its parks, saying it will not allow walk-ins.

From Tuesday, SA moves to lockdown level 2, and the restriction on interprovincial travel has been lifted.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mtekeni said no walk-ins will be allowed to sleep over at any of the country's parks.

“The new government regulations, as well as SANParks’ protocols, are likely to result in restrictions to overnight accommodation occupancies and therefore the public is encouraged to pre-book. Walk-in bookings at parks will not be permitted,” said Mtekeni.

“While we understand the frustration that this will cause to those who are impatient to spend time in nature, it is important for all to appreciate the intent behind this decision.”

Last week, SANParks opened up some of its overnight accommodation but warned that it will not run at full capacity. No more than two people will be allowed per accommodation unit except in the case of parents with children.

“Our loyal guests can expect limited availability of accommodation in some parks at these beginning stages of our reopening, with a gradual increase in availability in the next few weeks,” said SANParks.