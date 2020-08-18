SANParks will not allow walk-ins under level 2 lockdown
SA National Parks (SANParks) has urged the public to pre-book their overnight stays at its parks, saying it will not allow walk-ins.
From Tuesday, SA moves to lockdown level 2, and the restriction on interprovincial travel has been lifted.
SANParks CEO Fundisile Mtekeni said no walk-ins will be allowed to sleep over at any of the country's parks.
“The new government regulations, as well as SANParks’ protocols, are likely to result in restrictions to overnight accommodation occupancies and therefore the public is encouraged to pre-book. Walk-in bookings at parks will not be permitted,” said Mtekeni.
“While we understand the frustration that this will cause to those who are impatient to spend time in nature, it is important for all to appreciate the intent behind this decision.”
Last week, SANParks opened up some of its overnight accommodation but warned that it will not run at full capacity. No more than two people will be allowed per accommodation unit except in the case of parents with children.
“Our loyal guests can expect limited availability of accommodation in some parks at these beginning stages of our reopening, with a gradual increase in availability in the next few weeks,” said SANParks.
Glitches reported
SANParks said it was already experiencing an unprecedented upsurge in traffic on its online booking system after the announcement of the lifting of the interprovincial travel ban.
On Twitter, it said excited travellers rushed to make online bookings and urged customers to be patient.
SANParks is offering a 40% discount on accommodation at selected parks throughout SA if booked online before August 31.
“We are experiencing an unprecedented upsurge in traffic to our online booking system after the announcement of the lifting of the interprovincial travel ban.
“This is creating major technical challenges. Our technicians are busy attempting to resolve the problem. We urge you to be patient as we address this challenge,” said SANParks.
