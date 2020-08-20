Covid forces 'world's most visited city' Bangkok to rethink tourism model

Bangkok tourist destination Khao San Road is usually heaving with people on weekends, its cheap beer bars, tattoo parlours, street vendors, hostels and buzzing nightlife drawing budget travellers and tour group alike.

On a recent Saturday evening, the street was deserted except for a few dozen locals who wandered past boarded up shops, ignoring restaurant staff calling out meal and drink deals.

Khao San Road clearly shows the affect of the coronavirus pandemic on Bangkok, the world's most visited city for four consecutive years before a ban on international travel.

“I have never seen it like this. Usually we don't have time to stand for even a minute,” said a waitress who goes by the name Pookie.

“Lots of businesses have shut here, and if we don't see foreign tourists coming back soon, we may also shut. There are some locals coming on the weekends, but that's not enough to keep us all going,” she said, pointing to the empty tables.