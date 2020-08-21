Airbnb bans parties at rental properties to support Covid-19 measures

Home-sharing platform Airbnb has announced a ban on parties at its rental properties.

The global ban comes after the platform was given the green light to operate in SA under level 2 lockdown, after a five-month-long ban.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Airbnbs could reopen and it was up to the host of the venue to comply with all sanitation and social distancing regulations.

Under the current lockdown level, people are allowed to have up to 10 friends over for a visit.

All leisure accommodation establishments are subjected to a restriction on the number of people allowed. The number should not exceed 50% of the available floor space, with patrons observing a distance of least one-and-a-half metres from each other.