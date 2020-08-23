My Travelling Life
I travel to places where I want to eat, says celeb chef Zola Nene
The award-winning cookbook author shares her favourite food destinations and tells us about the time she tasted the world's smelliest fruit
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Award-winning cookbook author Zola Nene co-stars alongside Gordon Ramsay in the second season of British food icon's travel series, Uncharted.
The show follows Ramsay as he embarks on extreme food expeditions around the globe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.