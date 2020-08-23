My Travelling Life

I travel to places where I want to eat, says celeb chef Zola Nene

The award-winning cookbook author shares her favourite food destinations and tells us about the time she tasted the world's smelliest fruit

Award-winning cookbook author Zola Nene co-stars alongside Gordon Ramsay in the second season of British food icon's travel series, Uncharted.



The show follows Ramsay as he embarks on extreme food expeditions around the globe...