Competition

WIN R500 | This London festival is going online - can you name it?

This annual celebration of Caribbean culture in the British capital has had people dancing in the streets since 1966. This year, it's going online. Name it and you could win a cash prize

One of London's largest festivals is taking the revelry digital this year.



Pictured above "in happier times" (ie last year), this famed festival started in 1966 as an offshoot of the Trinidad Carnival, celebrating Caribbean culture and traditions in London. Taking place over the last weekend in August (which in England includes a public holiday), it typically attracts more than a million people...