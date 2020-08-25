Bali won't reopen to foreign tourists in September due to Covid-19

The Indonesian island of Bali has postponed a plan to reopen the country's biggest tourism hub to international tourists on September 11, its governor said, due to the rising level of coronavirus cases reported in the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesia has reported more than 155,000 coronavirus infections and 6,759 deaths as of Monday, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Authorities halted international tourism in early April as the outbreak picked up pace.

Governor Wayan Koster said in a statement that plans to open up Bali to foreign tourists were postponed because the "situation in Indonesia isn’t conducive to allow international tourists to visit the country, including Bali."

A decision on when foreign tourism could resume would depend on the "assessment of the situation in and outside of the country", said Koster in the statement signed on Saturday.