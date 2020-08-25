Travel

Bali won't reopen to foreign tourists in September due to Covid-19

A decision on when foreign tourism could resume would depend on the "assessment of the situation in and outside of the country"

25 August 2020 - 09:27 By Stanley Widianto
Governor Wayan Koster said that plans to open up Bali to foreign tourists were postponed because the "situation in Indonesia isn’t conducive to allow international tourists to visit the country, including Bali". Stock image.
Governor Wayan Koster said that plans to open up Bali to foreign tourists were postponed because the "situation in Indonesia isn’t conducive to allow international tourists to visit the country, including Bali". Stock image.
Image: Supplied/Flight Centre

The Indonesian island of Bali has postponed a plan to reopen the country's biggest tourism hub to international tourists on September 11, its governor said, due to the rising level of coronavirus cases reported in the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesia has reported more than 155,000 coronavirus infections and 6,759 deaths as of Monday, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Authorities halted international tourism in early April as the outbreak picked up pace.

Governor Wayan Koster said in a statement that plans to open up Bali to foreign tourists were postponed because the "situation in Indonesia isn’t conducive to allow international tourists to visit the country, including Bali."

A decision on when foreign tourism could resume would depend on the "assessment of the situation in and outside of the country", said Koster in the statement signed on Saturday.

"Bali cannot fail because it could adversely impact the image of Indonesia including Bali in the eyes of the world, which could prove counter-productive to the recovery of travel," he said.

Tourism is Bali's main source of income and travel restrictions due to the pandemic have hammered the local economy.

The occupancy rate at Bali's starred hotels plunged to 2.07% in May, according to Bali's statistics bureau, from 62.55% in December before the pandemic hit and down from 51.56% in May 2019.

Bali opened up travel to local tourists on July 31, and Koster estimated 2,300-2,500 tourists came onto the island each day from then until August 14.

Bali has reported 4,576 coronavirus infections and 52 deaths as of Monday. 

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Covid forces 'world's most visited city' Bangkok to rethink tourism model

Bangkok tourist destination Khao San Road is usually heaving with people on weekends, its cheap beer bars, tattoo parlours, street vendors, hostels ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Thailand shelves 'travel bubble' plan as Covid-19 cases surge in Asia

Thailand has delayed plans for a "travel bubble" agreement with select countries as new daily coronavirus cases rise in parts of Asia, putting ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

'The energy is really special': Giza pyramids reopen after three-month closure

Dozens of excited tourists snapped selfies as they wandered around Egypt's most iconic ancient site.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle
  3. Foggy glasses to chaffing: quick fixes for common face mask dilemmas Health & Sex
  4. SA Home Owner invites you to a kitchens-and-bathrooms trends talk Home & Gardening
  5. Three perfect post-lockdown escapes to the Cape (yes, there's wine) Travel

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA