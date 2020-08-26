Two Princess Cruises ships scrap early 2021 voyages over Covid restrictions

Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises said on Monday it would cancel early 2021 cruises on two ships, citing travel, border and port restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cruise lines, hammered by a crisis that has seen some ships turn into infection hotspots, had earlier said they were expecting solid 2021 bookings, mainly as repeat cruisers were eager to book their trips.

The two ships, Island Princess and Pacific Princess, were set to sail from North America and Australia, respectively.

Guests that had booked trips on these ships would receive a refundable credit for future trips for the fare they paid, and an additional non-refundable future cruise credit equal to 25% of the fare paid, the company said.