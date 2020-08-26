Travel

Two Princess Cruises ships scrap early 2021 voyages over Covid restrictions

The two ships, Island Princess and Pacific Princess, were set to sail from North America and Australia, respectively

26 August 2020 - 09:44 By Nivedita Balu
Princess Cruises' Ruby Princess seen at Port Kembla in Australia. Princess Cruises said it will cancel 2021 cruises on two ships due to Covid-19. File image.
Princess Cruises' Ruby Princess seen at Port Kembla in Australia. Princess Cruises said it will cancel 2021 cruises on two ships due to Covid-19. File image.
Image: AAP Image/Dean Lewins via REUTERS

Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises said on Monday it would cancel early 2021 cruises on two ships, citing travel, border and port restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cruise lines, hammered by a crisis that has seen some ships turn into infection hotspots, had earlier said they were expecting solid 2021 bookings, mainly as repeat cruisers were eager to book their trips.

The two ships, Island Princess and Pacific Princess, were set to sail from North America and Australia, respectively.

Guests that had booked trips on these ships would receive a refundable credit for future trips for the fare they paid, and an additional non-refundable future cruise credit equal to 25% of the fare paid, the company said.

LISTEN | Cruise ship crew's dreams of returning home shattered as flight cancelled

South Africans who are part of a cruise ship's crew had their hopes of returning home dashed on Friday when a repatriation flight was cancelled.
News
2 months ago

Earlier in the day, Carnival's Cunard also paused operations from November to up to May 16, 2021. Guests whose trips have been cancelled would receive enhanced future credits.

At least three Princess Cruises ships turned into hotbeds for coronavirus infections. One of them, the Ruby Princess, became part of a homicide investigation in Australia, being the source of the country's deadliest virus infection.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WIN R500 | MSC Cruises' flagship is set to resume sailing - can you name it?

The ship, which features a hi-tech indoor promenade, is scheduled to embark on a cruise around the Med. Name it and you could win a cash prize
Lifestyle
1 week ago

More people are booking cruises now than before the coronavirus outbreak

Despite the ways in which Covid-19 has rocked the cruise industry — with passengers stranded on ships and worldwide sailings now cancelled for the ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan's Nagasaki have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concern ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that? Health & Sex
  2. SA Home Owner invites you to a kitchens-and-bathrooms trends talk Home & Gardening
  3. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle
  5. She lost her mother at 17, but Phuti Mahanyele defied all the odds Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA