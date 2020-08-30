Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Caribbean island that wants you to make a holiday out of working remotely
To entice long-term visitors, this island has launched a 'Bask in the Sun' visa, which is applicable for stays up to year. Name it and you could win a cash prize
30 August 2020 - 00:00
With so many people around the world having upped their work-from-home game of late,
some far-flung destinations are looking to attract long-term visitors with special "work-from-here" visas.
Barbados, in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, started back in July with the launch of its 12-Month Welcome Stamp visa, designed especially to allow people "whose work is location-independent to work remotely from Barbados"...
