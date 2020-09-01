Five tips to lower your risk of catching Covid-19 on your local getaway

Here is a place where some higher-end establishments might flounder as many of their special touches may have to fall away. Should someone carry your bags to your room? No thank you. Should they keep their masks on but allow you to drop yours? Definitely not. Don’t put them in the awkward position of having to ask you to behave.

The provision of opportunities to sanitise, not only at the entrance but also in the restaurant, and at access points to public bathrooms and so on is also a good signifier of their dedication to maintaining hygiene behind the scenes too.

3. CHANNEL YOUR INNER NAOMI CAMPBELL

Remember how we laughed last year when model-legend Naomi Campbell revealed how she fastidiously cleans her own seat on a plane?

Best-case scenario, your room has been thoroughly sanitised before your arrival, by someone who kept their mask on throughout — because even a cough on a surface carries potential risk. For extra peace of mind, you could give your own room a wipe down when you get in, with an extra swipe for frequently touched objects like door handles and bedside tables.

As Campbell said in her demonstration video: “I do not care what people say of me, it's my health and it makes me feel better.” Be like Campbell.