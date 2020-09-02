Can't afford a weeklong holiday? Try these family-friendly day trips

Local travel has opened up under lockdown level 2, but that doesn’t necessarily mean South Africans are free to travel as they please.

Some people cancelled their travel plans ahead of the government giving getaways the green light, and others don't feel safe going away during a pandemic. Many simply can't afford to take a big family holiday at the moment.

Just because you aren't able to embark on a weeklong escape doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a short break and relax. Day trips are affordable, quick ways to reconnect with nature and spoil the family.

Here are day trip options in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal:

GAUTENG

DINOKENG GAME RESERVE

The reserve is the only free-roaming Big 5 reserve in Gauteng. Located near Hammanskraal, it’s a 40-minute drive from Pretoria central and just over an hour from Johannesburg.

Guests are provided with a map for self-guided game drives. The 140km of pathways are marked to indicate whether the routes are suitable to tackle in high-rise vehicles or sedans. Guided game drives, bush walks and hot air balloon rides can be arranged through private contractors at additional cost.