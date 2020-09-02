Overseas travel might be back ‘sooner than expected’: Tourism minister

In May, her department projected that domestic tourism wouldn’t be allowed until December, and that international travel would only follow in February 2021. That domestic travel was opened up sooner (in August) is a promising sign for those who hope to welcome foreign tourists to their establishments this summer, or book their own international trips in 2020.

Kubayi-Ngubane, however, gave no more details about when this might be.

“I need to emphasise that the level of risk, as assessed by the experts, will determine when this will happen,” she said.

She said domestic tourism — “South Africans travelling and getting to know their own country” — could reach “unprecedented levels” as people are tired of being “cooped up” in their homes.

The supply market, however, usually geared for international tourism, would have to adapt to the needs of the local market with incentives such as affordable rates, discounts, upgrades and enticing packages, she said.

Tourism events will take place throughout September, culminating with the celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27.