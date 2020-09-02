SANParks postpones annual free access week to November due to Covid-19 restrictions

SA National Parks (SANParks) has postponed its annual free access week, usually held in September, to November due to Covid-19 and level 2 regulations.

This is the first time since the programme was introduced 14 years ago that it will not take place in September.

The free access week was introduced in 2006, and more than 500,000 people have participated.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said the free access week, sponsored by Total SA and FNB, will now take place from November 16 to 20.

“SANParks has postponed the free access week due to the Covid-19 regulations which restrict the number of people allowed within public spaces,” said Mketeni.

“We have implemented extra visitor management procedures in the parks to manage visitor volumes in line with regulations to mitigate the risk of the spread of coronavirus at this time.”

For five days in November, entry to all parks will be free, except at Namaqua National Park and Boulders section at Table Mountain National Park.

Free access to parks does not include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities.