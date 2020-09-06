Local Getaway

Bloomin' beautiful: Cape wildflowers are back after seven years of drought

The provincial borders have opened in the nick of time, so rush to see the flowers of Namaqualand and the Western Cape before they're gone, urges Anton Ferreira

If a tree falls in a forest and no-one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? What if eleventy-gazillion wildflowers bloom in Namaqualand and no-one is there to see them? Will they still be beautiful?



Due to the lockdown restrictions on travel between provinces, it was touch and go whether we would now be grappling with this philosophical conundrum...