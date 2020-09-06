Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Cape mountain that's just reopened its famous cable car

It's Tourism Month and attractions are re-opening, including the ride to the top of the country's most recognisable mountain. Name it and you could win a cash prize

All through winter, like I do every year but especially this one of extra discontent, I have cleaved to one delicious word for comfort: September. Things will be better in September. And now it's here and, leapin' lizards, they actually are.



Those "green shoots of tourism" our friends in northern climes were talking about long before we could legally set foot in a local park are indeed sprouting and our social-media feeds are full of happy folks branching out, taking themselves and their families off to, well, pretty much wherever they can get in. And it's wonderful...