Nine reasons you need to put Denmark at the top of your bucket list

This Scandinavian jewel has turned happiness into an art and boasts everything from beautiful beaches and gourmet food to troll treasure hunts and great cycling

Never mind hygge. There's another buzzword in Denmark these days: samfundssind. It's the term for public spirit or collective responsibility, the notion that the greater communal good outweighs individual interests. It's one of the core values of Danish society and, along with high levels of trust (in each other and in the authorities), is a key contributor to the country's famously contented outlook on life.



So when Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on March 11 that Denmark was going into lockdown and called on Danes to show samfundssind, that's exactly what they did, largely abiding by all the rules and restrictions and banding together to help make the whole experience as bearable as possible...