Accidental Tourist
Three things that make for a truly terrible tour guide
A blundering tour guide leads from the back, writes Hilary Bradt
13 September 2020 - 00:01
"I can't think of a person less suited to the job of tour leading than you," my friend told me. This wasn't malicious. She was absolutely right. I had commented that I was done with the job, after 30 years or so of leading innocent tourists into various disasters in the pre-internet era of the 1980s and early '90s. Why so unsuited? Let me count the ways.
Prosopagnosia (face blindness). Having greeted my group at the airport in Nairobi, Lima or Antananarivo, I would ask them to wait in a huddle while I located the bus to take us to the hotel...
