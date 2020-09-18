Ready to scratch your travel itch? Here's what to expect at airports before jetting off

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has shared updated travel regulations for travellers and what can be expected at the airport when flying internationally.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light on the reopening of international borders. On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said SA would move to alert level 1 at midnight on Sunday.

He said the country would gradually and cautiously ease restrictions on international travel for business, leisure and other travel with effect from October 1.

Travellers will be allowed to travel into and out of SA from countries deemed less high risk for Covid-19. A list of countries deemed high risk will be made available in the next few days.

Welcoming the announcement, Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu shared what travellers can expect when they travel to and from international destinations.

“We will be guided by specific regulations and directives from the department of transport and the regulating body, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), as they are published in the coming days,” she said.