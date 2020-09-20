Lindt's new Swiss museum boasts the world's largest chocolate fountain

With interactive exhibits and a make-your-own-bar option, the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich is a real sugar rush

Here's a tempting option for your future travel plans: chocolate-maker Lindt has just launched a museum featuring the world's biggest chocolate fountain and the brand's biggest chocolate shop.



The Lindt Home of Chocolate (https://www.lindt-home-of-chocolate.com/en/) opened in Zurich this week, promising an interactive journey through "seven worlds of chocolate"...