Limpopo
Tintswalo Lapalala offers extreme close-ups on conservation
Elizabeth Sleith heads to this Waterberg lodge to enjoy some incredible animal action, great hospitality and all the creature comforts she could ever want
20 September 2020 - 00:01
I can't help thinking that the people and animals of Tintswalo Lapalala had a motivational huddle before we arrived. It was, after all, early August; intra-provincial leisure travel was still forbidden, and the Waterberg, Limpopo, lodge had seen no guests for months. Picture safari manager Alistair Leuner, perhaps, taking the Al Pacino role from Any Given Sunday to rally the team.
"We're in hell right now! We can stay here or we can fight our way back."..
