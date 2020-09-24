Take a virtual stroll through Cape Town as it was in 1862

Cape Town as it looked 158 years ago will soon be revealed in a digital version of a historic map.

The city map viewer on Cape Town's municipal website is being upgraded to include old maps dating as far back as the mid-19th century.

They include an 1862 plan by William Barclay Snow which covers an area from Camps Bay in the west to the military lines at Woodstock in the east, and from the slopes of Table Mountain and Devil's Hill (today Devil's Peak) in the south to the coastline.

“The significance of Snow's plan is in the detail to which the survey is done,” said a City of Cape Town statement on Thursday.

“It shows all buildings with specific reference to churches, military, and government buildings, as well as all topographical and cadastral information [about the extent, value and ownership of land].”

Marian Nieuwoudt, the mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, said it was fascinating to see the 1862 route of the railway line and the location of the shoreline.