Competition
WIN R500 | Name the giant coral system that includes this heart-shaped reef
High-flying tourists can now pay R13k to swim in this rarely visited spot. Name the greater area and you could win a cash prize
27 September 2020 - 00:00
One of the most photogenic elements of the Australian coast is the sweet little beauty pictured above, a natural coral formation known, for obvious reasons, as Heart Reef. About 17m wide, it lies amid a collection of islands off Queensland known as The Whitsundays, and is about 60km northeast of one of the archipelago's “more developed” (but still car-free) spots, Hamilton Island.
Until recently, flying over this remote attraction was the only way to see it up close. But now day-trippers can actually linger awhile, thanks to the launch of a luxury pontoon floating in a nearby lagoon. Named Heart Island, the pontoon has a helipad, allowing six guests at a time to fly in on a private helicopter tour...
